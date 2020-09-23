Blue Dart to raise average shipment price by 9.6% from January 1

Logistics services provider Blue Dart on Tuesday announced a 9.6 per cent hike in its average shipment price from January next year to offset higher costs.

The price increase, however, will not be applicable to customers signing up with the company between October 1 and December 31, 2020, Blue Dart Express said in a release.

The upward revision in prices is part of the annual exercise undertaken to adjust inflation, fluctuation in currency and fuel price, among others, it said.

As per the General Price Increase (GPI), effective January 1, 2021, the average shipment price increase will be 9.6 per cent as compared to 2020, depending on the shipping profile, Blue Dart said.

