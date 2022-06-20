BPM firm Hinduja Global Solutions plans to launch a new delivery centre in Mysuru, Karnataka

Bengaluru-based business process management firm Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has announced today that it plans to open a new delivery centre in Mysuru, Karnataka.

The company plans to hire up to 400 people in the area by October 2022 in order to scale up its operations at the new facility. This development comes as HGS continues to expand its businesses and reach, in order to penetrate new markets, as stated by the company in its press release.

The facility, which is located in a prime business location on the city's Outer Ring Road, can accommodate up to 1,000 employees in two shifts, the company claimed. Initially, the Mysuru centre will provide international non-voice operations and back-office services to a US client, with the possibility of adding more clients later. In its latest announcement, the company also stated that it will be searching for graduates with good English abilities to work at the facility.

“HGS is witnessing significant growth, led by the continued trust of our clients and growing business opportunities. Mysuru has played a key role in HGS’ success before when we supported the domestic market and we expect that this new center will help us aggressively grow our global delivery capabilities from India,” said Pushkar Misra, President and CEO-APAC, HGS, while commenting on the development.

“The Mysuru region has some fantastic talent and we’ve always found candidates aligned to our requirement. In fact, the local talent is the prime reason for us coming back to Mysuru. I’m very excited about our second innings in Mysuru,” he added.

HGS, which is part of the conglomerate Hinduja Group, currently operates in seven countries and employs over 21,600 people in 38 delivery facilities. In India alone, the company employs over 8,600 people across eight delivery centres located in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Vizag.

