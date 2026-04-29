BSH Home Appliances is sharpening its India strategy. What’s in it for you?

Will BSH Home Appliances now have offerings for budget buyers? Only time will tell because BSH Home Appliances is sharpening its India playbook. It is looking to scale volumes without diluting its premium positioning. The company is gearing up for a strong summer, with India MD and CEO Saif Khan indicating that cooling will be a key focus category this year.

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India has emerged as one of BSH’s fastest-growing markets, clocking 15% growth in 2025. The momentum has been strong enough for the company to designate India as an independent business region from 2026, underscoring its strategic importance.

BSH’s push comes at a time when the broader appliances market itself is undergoing a structural shift. According to RedSeer, India’s $130+ billion appliances market is on the cusp of a tectonic shift, fuelled by rising incomes, aspirational younger cohorts, wellness-driven consumption, and the rapid adoption of digital-first lifestyles.

Speaking to Business Today, Khan said, “A big part of our growth this year will come from the fact that our portfolio now addresses a much larger share of the market. Earlier, in categories like washing machines, we were present in just 13–14% of the market. With the new lineup, we are expanding that to nearly 70–75%, including segments where we were either absent or not competitive on pricing. This allows us to scale volumes while remaining a premium brand—though with a more competitive price index.”

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The company’s increased participation in high-volume categories such as refrigerators and washing machines is expected to drive the bulk of its growth.

Manufacturing and localisation remain central to BSH’s India strategy. The company, which set up its Chennai plant in 2014, currently localises around 66% of its portfolio and aims to raise this to 85–90% by 2030.

BSH continues to dominate the dishwasher segment with over 50% market share. However, its premium pricing has limited wider adoption in a competitive market, especially against rivals such as Samsung and LG Electronics. For Khan, this is where strategy becomes critical.

“We are not aiming to go head-to-head with the mass players, but we are reducing the premium in our pricing to make it far more accessible. This improved price positioning, along with higher participation in categories like refrigerators and washing machines, will drive a significant part of our growth. At its core, growth will come from expanding our presence across segments rather than just premium niches.

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For instance, while we are already strong in front-load washing machines, we are now stepping up our play in top-loaders with a new range. Earlier, our top-load machines started at Rs 21,000–22,000, which kept us out of the market’s sweet spot. Now, with entry prices around Rs 18,000, we are entering the ‘belly of the market’. While our focus remains on upgrading consumers, this move ensures we participate in higher-volume segments and capture a larger share of the market.”

The company’s local manufacturing footprint provides a competitive edge, with products such as washing machines, refrigerators and mixer grinders being made in India. According to Khan, production capacity can scale up to half a million units annually.

BSH is also strengthening its omnichannel presence. While e-commerce platform Amazon remains a key sales driver, the company continues to expand its offline footprint. It currently operates around 130 exclusive brand stores and plans to add another 100 in the coming year.

While the push to expand faster in India is hard, the road ahead will not be easy. As BSH pushes its India play, it may face stiff competition from entrenched market leaders, where strong brand loyalty and deep distribution networks continue to shape consumer choices.