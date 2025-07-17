BT India@100: Nitin Gadkari, Arvind Panagariya among key voices to shape India’s reform blueprint

As India nears its 100th year of independence, the roadmap to becoming a global powerhouse is taking center stage. Business Today’s India@100 Summit, set for August 8 in New Delhi, will unveil a reform-focused blueprint—led by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Dr. Arvind Panagariya, and Dr. Montek Singh Ahluwalia—to chart India’s next phase of growth.

The 4th edition of the flagship summit, presented by the Adani Group, comes under the theme “Blueprint for a Developed Nation.” With just over two decades to 2047, the event will explore how India can scale up growth, deepen inclusion, and modernize core sectors while staying rooted in democratic and demographic strengths.

Alongside them, speakers include NK Singh, Dr. Surjit Bhalla, Dr. Arunish Chawla. The summit will discuss reform ideas across governance, education, technology, healthcare, and more, highlighting the interdependence of sectoral progress.

Despite strong digital momentum and rising global leadership, India faces persistent challenges in employment formalization, connectivity, and service access. The summit aims to ground ambition in strategy, and move the conversation toward measurable outcomes.

With 2047 in sight, India@100 is positioned not just as a milestone, but a mission to define the country's long-term development playbook.