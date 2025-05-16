Business Today announces distinguished jury for the 1st Edition of BT India’s Most Sustainable Companies

Business Today is set to host the jury meet for the first edition of BT India’s Most Sustainable Companies - Summit & Awards on 16th May 2025 to evaluate and shortlist companies that have demonstrated a strong and measurable commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

The jury will be chaired by Rajnish Kumar, former Chairman of State Bank of India.

The jury panel will bring together industry leaders and sustainability experts - Deepali Pant, former Executive Director of the Reserve Bank of India; Mehul Pandya, Managing Director and Group CEO of CareEdge Group; Vimal Bhandari, Chairman of the Board, HDFC Trustee Company Ltd; Kamran Khan, Managing Director and Head of ESG for Asia Pacific, Deutsche Bank Group; Srinath Sridharan, Corporate Advisor; and Dr K Ravichandran, Director, IIFM.

The BT India’s Most Sustainable Companies summit and awards ceremony will take place on June 6, 2025, in New Delhi.

The event will be graced by Shri Bhupender Yadav, Honourable Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, as the Chief Guest.

The summit will serve as a platform to honour companies setting new benchmarks in corporate sustainability while encouraging industry-wide dialogue on aligning business goals with environmental and social imperatives.