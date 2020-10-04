BT MPW 2020: Business Today honours 'Most Powerful Women' who lead from the front

At the power packed virtual event on Sunday, October 4, Business Today, India's largest business magazine, felicitated the Most Powerful Women in business and economy.

The awards were given to 47 women business leaders who have achieved strong results in their respective fields. This was the 17th edition of Business Today's India's Most Powerful Women Awards, and was held on October 3 and October 4.

The event felicitates the most powerful women in Indian business and salutes the spirit of successful business women with a special issue on 'Most Powerful Women' in Indian Business.

They aren't just successful executives, entrepreneurs, or administrators who are admired and respected within their own organisations, they are the voices that are heard across the industries in which their companies operate, even across corporate India as a whole.

The awards were aimed at honouring remarkable Indian women who have made outstanding contributions to their organisations and set new standards of administration and performance across corporate India and the economy. This time round, apart from regular women in business, BT identified Rising Stars and Women Abroad.

In 2003, Business Today was the first publication to identify the Most Powerful Women (MPW) highlighting the achievements of women in the areas of business, economy and policy in India.

The list of 47 winners comprise-

Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Digital Officer, Tata Group

Abanti Sankaranarayanan, Chief Strategy and Corporate Affairs Officer, Diageo India.

Anuradha Razdan, Executive Director, Human Resources, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL).

Aparna Purohit, Head, Indian Originals, Amazon Prime Video.

Daisy Chittilapilly, Managing Director, Digital Transformation Office, Cisco India and SAARC

Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM

Gargi Banerjee Dasgupta, Director, IBM Research India; CTO, IBM India and South Asia

Geetha Manjunath, Co-Founder and CEO, Niramai Health Analytix

Ipsita Dasgupta, Country Manager, Apple Services in India

Jayshree Vyas, Managing Director, Shree Mahila Sewa Sahakari Bank

Karuna Nundy, Advocate, Supreme Court of India

Lakshmi Venu, Joint Managing Director and Whole Time Director, Sundaram-Clayton

Meena Ganesh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Portea Medical

Monika Shergill , Vice President, Content, Netflix India

Nandini Piramal, Executive Director, Piramal Enterprises

Neerja Birla, Chairperson, Mpower

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation

Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India; Vice President, Data Centre Group, Intel Corporation

Priya Nair, Executive Director, Beauty and Personal Care, HUL

Rekha M. Menon, Chairperson and Senior Managing Director, Accenture (India)

Richa Arora, President, Packaged Foods, Tata Consumer Products

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, CEO, HCL Corporation; Chairperson, HCL Technologies

Samina Hamied , Executive Vice-Chairman, Cipla

Sangeeta Pendurkar, Chief Executive Officer, Pantaloons Fashion, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

Shanti Ekambaram, Group President, Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Smita Jatia, Managing Director, Hardcastle Restaurants

Sonali Kulkarni, President and Chief Executive Officer, FANUC India

Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life

Aarti Gill, Co-Founder, Oziva

Divya Gokulnath, Co-Founde, Byju's

Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail

Manasi Tata, Executive Director, Kirloskar Systems

Masaba Gupta, Founder, House of Masaba

Prajakta Koli, Youtuber, @mostlysane

Prukalpa Sankar, Co-founder, Atlan

Sonal Singh, Co-founder & Director, Fittr

Anshula Kant, MD and Chief Financial Officer, World Bank Group

Aparna Bawa, COO, Zoom Video Communications

Dhivya Suryadevara, Former Chief Financial Officer, General Motors; current CFO, Stripe

Geetu Verma, Global Vice President, Nutrition and Natural Platforms, Unilever

Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist, International Monetary Fund

Madhulika Guhathakurta, Astrophysicist, NASA

Kirthiga Reddy, Venture Partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers

Revathi Advaithi, CEO, Flex

Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, World Health Organisation (WHO)

Gargee Ghosh, President+D3:D48, Global Policy & Advocacy, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation