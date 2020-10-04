BT MPW 2020: Business Today honours 'Most Powerful Women' who lead from the front

At the power packed virtual event on Sunday, October 4, Business Today, India's largest business magazine, felicitated the Most Powerful Women in business and economy.
The awards were given to 47 women business leaders who have achieved strong results in their respective fields. This was the 17th edition of Business Today's India's Most Powerful Women Awards, and was held on October 3 and October 4.
The event felicitates the most powerful women in Indian business and salutes the spirit of successful business women with a special issue on 'Most Powerful Women' in Indian Business.
They aren't just successful executives, entrepreneurs, or administrators who are admired and respected within their own organisations, they are the voices that are heard across the industries in which their companies operate, even across corporate India as a whole.
The awards were aimed at honouring remarkable Indian women who have made outstanding contributions to their organisations and set new standards of administration and performance across corporate India and the economy. This time round, apart from regular women in business, BT identified Rising Stars and Women Abroad.
In 2003, Business Today was the first publication to identify the Most Powerful Women (MPW) highlighting the achievements of women in the areas of business, economy and policy in India.
The list of 47 winners comprise-
- Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Digital Officer, Tata Group
- Abanti Sankaranarayanan, Chief Strategy and Corporate Affairs Officer, Diageo India.
- Anuradha Razdan, Executive Director, Human Resources, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL).
- Aparna Purohit, Head, Indian Originals, Amazon Prime Video.
- Daisy Chittilapilly, Managing Director, Digital Transformation Office, Cisco India and SAARC
- Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM
- Gargi Banerjee Dasgupta, Director, IBM Research India; CTO, IBM India and South Asia
- Geetha Manjunath, Co-Founder and CEO, Niramai Health Analytix
- Ipsita Dasgupta, Country Manager, Apple Services in India
- Jayshree Vyas, Managing Director, Shree Mahila Sewa Sahakari Bank
- Karuna Nundy, Advocate, Supreme Court of India
- Lakshmi Venu, Joint Managing Director and Whole Time Director, Sundaram-Clayton
- Meena Ganesh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Portea Medical
- Monika Shergill , Vice President, Content, Netflix India
- Nandini Piramal, Executive Director, Piramal Enterprises
- Neerja Birla, Chairperson, Mpower
- Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation
- Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India; Vice President, Data Centre Group, Intel Corporation
- Priya Nair, Executive Director, Beauty and Personal Care, HUL
- Rekha M. Menon, Chairperson and Senior Managing Director, Accenture (India)
- Richa Arora, President, Packaged Foods, Tata Consumer Products
- Roshni Nadar Malhotra, CEO, HCL Corporation; Chairperson, HCL Technologies
- Samina Hamied , Executive Vice-Chairman, Cipla
- Sangeeta Pendurkar, Chief Executive Officer, Pantaloons Fashion, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
- Shanti Ekambaram, Group President, Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank
- Smita Jatia, Managing Director, Hardcastle Restaurants
- Sonali Kulkarni, President and Chief Executive Officer, FANUC India
- Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
- Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life
- Aarti Gill, Co-Founder, Oziva
- Divya Gokulnath, Co-Founde, Byju's
- Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail
- Manasi Tata, Executive Director, Kirloskar Systems
- Masaba Gupta, Founder, House of Masaba
- Prajakta Koli, Youtuber, @mostlysane
- Prukalpa Sankar, Co-founder, Atlan
- Sonal Singh, Co-founder & Director, Fittr
- Anshula Kant, MD and Chief Financial Officer, World Bank Group
- Aparna Bawa, COO, Zoom Video Communications
- Dhivya Suryadevara, Former Chief Financial Officer, General Motors; current CFO, Stripe
- Geetu Verma, Global Vice President, Nutrition and Natural Platforms, Unilever
- Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist, International Monetary Fund
- Madhulika Guhathakurta, Astrophysicist, NASA
- Kirthiga Reddy, Venture Partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers
- Revathi Advaithi, CEO, Flex
- Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, World Health Organisation (WHO)
- Gargee Ghosh, President, Global Policy & Advocacy, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
