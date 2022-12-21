Byju's buying phone numbers of children, threatening parents to buy courses, claims NCPCR

Edtech unicorn BYJU’s is in the news again for the wrong reasons. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has summoned the CEO of the company, Byju Raveendran, for an in-person meeting on Friday, December 23.

The CEO is asked to appear in person before the commission over alleged malpractice of hard selling and mis-selling of courses.

NCPCR sent a summon to Raveendran BYJU’s which reads, “The Commission requires you to appear in person before it along with the details of all the courses run by BYJU'S for children, the structure of these courses and the fee details, the number of students currently enrolled in each course, the refund policy of BYJU'S, the legal documents regarding the recognition of BYJU'S as a valid ed-tech company and all other relevant documents regarding the claims made in the news report at 1400 hours on 23.12.2022 to explain the discrepancies in relation to the said matter.”

The NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said on Tuesday that they would report the company to the government for their wrong selling practices. He told ANI, “They're targeting first-generation learners. We'll initiate action and make a report and write to govt."

Kanoongo highlighted that BYJU's is allegedly buying the phone numbers of children and their parents and threatening them into buying their courses.

He said, "We came to know how Byju's buying phone numbers of children and their parents, rigorously following them and threatening them that their future will be ruined.”

The commission said in a statement that they will take action against the ed tech company as per Section 14 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005.

"Under Section 14 of CPCR Act,2005, the Commission has all the powers of a Civil Court trying a suit under the Civil Procedure Code, 1908 and particular, in respect of the following matters- (a) summoning and enforcing the attendance of any person and examining him on oath; (b) discovery and production of any document; (c) receiving evidence on affidavits; (d) requisitioning any public record or copy thereof from any court or office; and (e) issuing commissions for the examination of witnesses or documents," NCPCR said.

