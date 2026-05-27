Byju Raveendran, the founder of India's once-celebrated edtech giant Byju's, has been sentenced to six months in jail by a Singapore court for contempt, the latest and most severe legal blow to a man whose empire has unravelled with remarkable speed, according to a Bloomberg report.

The court found that Raveendran had disobeyed multiple orders related to his assets, with non-compliance dating back to April 2024. He has been instructed to surrender himself to authorities, pay costs of S$90,000 ($70,500) and provide documents establishing his legal ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte, a corporate entity that held shares in a related company.

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His whereabouts are currently unclear. Raveendran did not respond to a request for comment, and it is not known whether he is in Singapore or elsewhere.

The case behind the sentence

The contempt proceedings were brought by a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund that participated in a funding round for Byju's during a period when the company was already cutting jobs and laying off staff. Qatar Holdings was represented by Drew and Napier in the matter, while Byju's Investments was represented by Fervent Chambers.

From billionaire to fugitive creditor claims

The Singapore sentence is one front in a multi-jurisdictional legal battle that has closed in around Raveendran since Byju's collapsed. His founding of Think and Learn Pvt, the parent company behind the Byju's brand, had made him one of the most celebrated names in India's startup ecosystem and briefly turned him into a billionaire.

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That story has since reversed entirely. Foreign investors are pursuing claims against him across multiple jurisdictions, including in the United States, where lenders are fighting to recover losses from a $1.2 billion loan that went bad, one of the most high-profile debt failures in Indian startup history.