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LIC 1:1 bonus issue: Last chance to buy shares today to qualify - Check record date

LIC 1:1 bonus issue: Last chance to buy shares today to qualify - Check record date

LIC dividend: Alongside the bonus shares, the company board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per share for face value of Rs 10 each.

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Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated May 27, 2026 8:30 AM IST
LIC 1:1 bonus issue: Last chance to buy shares today to qualify - Check record dateTo determine exactly who gets these extra shares, the exchange filing noted that the board has fixed Friday, May 29, 2026, as the record date for the eligibility of shareholders. (Image: AI generated)
SUMMARY
  • Last date to buy LIC shares for bonus is May 27, 2026
  • Record date for bonus shares is May 29, 2026
  • Final dividend of Rs 10 per share recommended for FY 2025-26

For investors who want to bag the insurance behemoth’s Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) upcoming bonus shares, Wednesday, May 27, is your absolute last window of opportunity. With the stock markets shutting their doors tomorrow, Thursday, May 28, to observe the Bakri Id holiday, today effectively becomes the last trading session to buy the stock and qualify for the corporate action.

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LIC shares logged a 2.14% jump during Tuesday's trading session to settle at Rs 855.15 apiece on the BSE, up from the previous day's closing price of Rs 837.20 per share.

LIC bonus share ratio

As per the company's recent exchange filing, the board gave the green light for issuing bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:1, which means one new equity share of Rs 10 each for every one existing share of Rs 10 each.

Record date

To determine exactly who gets these extra shares, the exchange filing noted that the board has fixed Friday, May 29, 2026, as the record date for the eligibility of shareholders. The exchange filing also revealed that the deemed date of allotment of bonus equity shares shall be Monday, June 1, 2026.

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LIC dividend

Alongside the bonus shares, the company board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per share for face value of Rs 10 each (equivalent to Rs 20 per equity share on a pre-bonus issue basis) for the financial year 2025-26. The company has fixed Thursday, June 25 as the record date for the same. This dual bonanza of bonus shares and dividends is for a sprawling of about 21.11 lakh shareholders.
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 27, 2026 8:30 AM IST
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