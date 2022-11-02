BYJU's rescinds decision to shut Trivandrum office after meeting with Kerala CM

Edtech decacorn BYJU'S has decided to revoke its decision to shut down operations of its office at the Carnival building of Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram after a meeting between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the company’s founder and CEO Byju Raveendran.

“Following a detailed discussion between the Honourable Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri P. Vijayan and Byju Raveendran, Founder of BYJU'S, we have decided to continue operations of our TVM (Trivandrum) product development centre. As a result, our 140 associates will continue to operate from this centre,” a company spokesperson said.

The development comes after employees at the Trivandrum office along with officials of Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation of the techies, met Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty, and requested him to intervene in the matter. Employees alleged that the company decided to shut down operations of its office at Technopark without prior notice to employees. It further accused the management of enforcing forceful resignations at the office that employs more than 170 people.

Following the meeting, Sivankutty said that Kerala government will conduct a serious investigation into the allegations raised by employees.

A spokesperson of the company had confirmed that the Technopark location is being closed down and said the number of affected employees is 140 and not 170, but denied any forceful resignations. He said the employees are given a month’s time to relocate to its Bangalore centres.

BYJU'S and its group companies together employ over 1500 people in the state, including over 1000 by BYJU’S alone. The spokesperson said all other locations in the state continue to operate.

“Byju Raveendran, who is from Kerala, reiterates his commitment to the state and the leadership team of BYJU’S, under his guidance, will pursue a growth strategy in the state,” the spokesperson added.