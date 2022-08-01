C B Ananthakrishnan takes over addl charge of HAL CMD after R Madhavan steps down

State-owned aerospace and defence company, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), on Monday informed the stock exchanges that Ananthakrishnan, Director (Finance) of will be taking over the additional charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director of the company following the superannuation of R Madhavan as CMD HAL on July 31.

Ananthakrishnan will hold this post for 3 months from today or till the post is vacant, whichever is earlier, HAL stated.

"Based on Ministry of Defence, Govt of India Letter No. 49013/03/2021-D(HAL-III) dated 15th July, 2022, Shri C B Ananthakrishnan, Director (Finance) of the Company, has assumed the additional charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director of the Company for three months from 1st August, 2022 or till the post of Chairman & Managing Director of the Company is vacant, whichever is earlier," HAL said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of HAL on Monday were trading 0.14 per cent lower at Rs 2,021.95 apiece on BSe during noon deals.