Cactus Venture Partners raises $44 mn in the first close of its maiden fund

Early-stage venture fund Cactus Venture Partners (CVP) today announced that it has raised Rs 350 crores (~ $44 million) in the initial close of its maiden fund focused on backing clean-tech, health-tech, and B2B SaaS companies in India.

CVP said in a statement that it is in active discussions with several domestic and international institutional investors and expects to meet the target of Rs 750 crores (~ $94 million) by this December.

“With a significant 15 per cent commitment from the General Partners, the fund plans on deploying this capital over the next 3-4 years,” CVP added.

“The CVP team is unique in bringing together a mix of founders, investors, and operational experts to help start-ups that have crossed the PMF stage accelerate their growth journey. Very strongly driven by our core values, we are patient investors and impatient business builders. The fund’s capital raise has proceeded at an exceptional pace, and we are grateful to the support received from our early LPs in India and internationally,” said Anurag Goel, General Partner, CVP.

CVP was founded by Anurag Goel, along with Amit Sharma and Rajeev Kalambi and has been investing in early-stage technology and direct-to-consumer (D2C) start-ups stage since 2021. Some of its bets include B2B risk management and monitoring platform Rubix Data Sciences, millennial-centric Ayurveda brand Auric and SaaS health tech platform Vitraya Technologies.