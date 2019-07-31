'We will miss you,' says Cafe Coffee Day in heartfelt tribute to VG Siddhartha

Cafe Coffee Day paid tribute to its founder and businessman VG Siddhartha whose body was found on Wednesday morning on the banks of River Netravati. The popular coffee house chain changed its red quotation mark logo to black on its Twitter handle. It also put up a black cover image with the text: "India discovered joy in every cup, because of you. We will miss you!"

The coffee house chain also tweeted thanking Siddhartha for his leadership and vision. "Today we remember the legend that inspired us all. Thank you Chairman VG Siddhartha for your vision, leadership and the great legacy," it said.

The tweet also included a card with the Siddhartha's photo and the following text: The visionary who started the coffee revolution in India. The dreamer whose heart was as big as his dreams. The gentleman for whom relationships were way above business. An icon whose simplicity outshone his achievements. The entrepreneur who took an Indian brand to the world. We remember our beloved Chairman VG Siddhartha with pride and will miss him dearly. We stand committed to his vision and will continue building on his legacy.

The coffee chain founder went missing on Monday evening after which an extensive search was undertaken by the Karnataka Police. His body was found around 6:50 am on Wednesday morning. The untimely death of the entrepreneur is believed to have been the result of financial troubles that he and the company were facing. In a letter with his signature that has been circulating on social media since his disappearance on Monday evening, the entrepreneur stated that he was harassed by a former DG of the I-T department and a private equity partner.

