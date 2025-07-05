Calm, fit, and worth ₹7 crore a deal: Shubman Gill is India's new brand machine

In a tense run chase at the Gabba in the 2020 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Shubman Gill made his mark.



He made his debut earlier in the series, and against a very hostile Aussie bowling attack, a knock of 91 quietly established him as a solid player. India won that match and series in a famous run chase, and Gill was the new kid on the block.

After a few ups and downs—not uncommon in modern-day cricket across formats, including being in the reserves for last year’s T20 World Cup—the 25-year-old has slid into the role of captain without a fuss.



In fact, the first two Tests in England saw him make big hundreds, including a 269. Understandably, his good form as captain has only helped. His calm demeanour easily conceals the competitive spirit.

Harish Bijoor, CEO, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc, thinks Gill comes across as straightforward, disciplined, and passionate. “He is really the boy next door devoid of the overt aggression,” he says.



From a brand perspective, it makes Gill interesting. He is the face of Tata Capital, Bajaj Allianz Life, MRF, Oakley, Engage, among others. “If you are an achiever and also affable as Gill is, he becomes a great fit for brands across multiple categories,” adds Bijoor.

This is the time that Gill is leading India in Tests, though he wears this hat in the IPL for Gujarat Titans. In some ways, the comparison with Virat Kohli is expected. According to Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of advertising agency Rediffusion, Gill is seen to be “stylish and sexy,” following in the steps of Kohli.



“He is also rated very high on the friendly and fun quotients, which are again strong Kohli attributes. However, he still lags a bit on being trustworthy and reliable as per IIHB (Indian Institute of Human Brands, a think tank on celebrities and their relevance to brands, that Goyal set up) data,” he says.



Understandably, Gill’s equity will increase with form being sustained. The new role has obviously helped, and Goyal explains how he was once seen as young blood. “Captaincy has accorded gravitas to his personal brand, and you will see a lot more brands throng to him.”

Those in the endorsement business speak of how the current crop of players put a greater value on performance over time—not on, say, just one or two innings. “To them, making it to the Indian team is itself a big thing. Now, it is about multi-year contracts giving the player long-term visibility,” says one person, who works closely with some of the top cricketers. For Gill, it is said to be around Rs 7 crore per endorsement spread over a couple of years.

Manish Porwal, MD, Alchemist Marketing Solutions, likes the Gill package, emphasising being young, good looks, temperament, and current form. “He is a steady all-format player, like the SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) of one’s life,” he says.

In every possible way, Gill represents the coming of the next generation. Salil Vaidya, Fractional CMO & Founder – Korero Marketing Communications, calls him “the face of the young India that is self-assured, non-controversial, and willing to go about business in a calm and confident manner.”



At 25, it’s a long and interesting journey ahead, with inevitable comparisons. “Shubman combines Virat’s belief in fitness with Sachin’s knowledge of the game and a cool temperament. He obviously understands his role as a leader and has demonstrated how he can stretch himself for Team India. He is a great fit for brands in the do-good space,” sums up Vaidya.