Can technology make farming a career choice for young Indians? Anant Ambani’s four-point plan

Ambani said the first priority should be taking agricultural education beyond the classroom and directly to farmers. Jio will collaborate with the Indian School of Agriculture to deliver training modules to millions of farmers through virtual classrooms in villages.

The training will be offered in Indian languages and through an interactive format, with educated rural youth potentially working as “digitally enabled extension workers” to help farmers use the knowledge. “First: This School must reach farmers at their doorsteps,” Ambani said.

The approach would combine formal agricultural education with digital access, allowing farmers and rural communities to benefit from the expertise being developed at the institution.

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AI, drones and precision farming

Technology will be a central part of the proposed school’s approach. Ambani said artificial intelligence could be combined with traditional agricultural knowledge to address practical challenges faced by farmers.

“Artificial Intelligence will meet the Traditional Intelligence of Bharat’s hard-working Kisans,” he said.

He highlighted potential applications including AI tools that can warn farmers about pest attacks, drones to map crop health and guide the use of water and nutrients, and robotics to reduce labour-intensive work and crop losses.

Cloud computing could also provide farmers with timely agricultural advice, while price intelligence could help producers determine when and where to sell their crops.

Ambani also pointed to greenhouse technology as a way to support an “EVERGREEN REVOLUTION”, allowing farming activity to continue throughout the year.

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Creating rural entrepreneurs

The second element of the plan is the use of digital platforms to make agricultural knowledge and technology more accessible. Ambani highlighted Jio Krishi, which has developed products aimed at benefiting farmers.

He also said Reliance would share knowledge from its bio-energy research and development centre in Jamnagar, describing this as an opportunity to combine corporate capabilities with farmers’ experience.

The broader objective is to create economic opportunities within villages rather than requiring young people to leave them in search of work.

Making farming a profession of choice

Ambani said uncertainty around farm incomes and limited opportunities are among the reasons young people move away from agriculture. “Too many young people leave farming because incomes are uncertain and opportunities seem limited,” he said.

His fourth proposal is therefore to give young Indians the skills, technology and enterprise opportunities needed to build “successful futures in THEIR OWN VILLAGES”.

The school is also expected to explore animal husbandry and rural enterprise, while Reliance has proposed collaboration between the institution and its planned Global University for Wildlife and Veterinary Sciences at Vantara.

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The larger vision, Ambani said, is to make agriculture not only more technology-driven but also a profession that young Indians can pursue with greater confidence and pride.

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