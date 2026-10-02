Reliance plans ₹1 lakh crore CBG investment in Andhra Pradesh, eyes 3 lakh jobs

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub and the Indian School of Agriculture in Madanapalle on October 2, Ambani said Reliance sees an opportunity to connect agriculture with India’s energy transition.

“Through Reliance’s green energy businesses, I see an opportunity to help our Anna Daatas become Urja Daatas,” Ambani said.

He added that farmers, who contribute to India’s food security, could also play a role in strengthening the country’s energy security.

“That is why Reliance Industries is grateful to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the opportunity to invest ₹1 lakh crore in the state to set up compressed biogas (CBG) plants,” he said.

The proposed CBG investment is expected to have a significant employment and economic impact. Ambani said the projects would create over 3 lakh jobs and bring nearly ₹60,000 crore in revenue to Andhra Pradesh over the next several decades.

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Agriculture and clean energy converge

Ambani positioned the CBG plans as part of a broader effort to make agriculture more productive while creating new economic opportunities in rural areas.

“My mission is to help make our farmers more prosperous, our energy cleaner, and our care for animals stronger,” he said.

Ambani also highlighted the role of technology in transforming agriculture. The Indian School of Agriculture, he said, could bring together artificial intelligence and traditional agricultural knowledge, with applications ranging from pest detection and crop-health monitoring to precision use of water and nutrients.

“Artificial Intelligence will meet the Traditional Intelligence of Bharat’s hard-working Kisans,” Ambani said.

He also outlined potential applications for drones, robotics, cloud computing, price intelligence and greenhouse technology.

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Jio to support farmer training

Alongside its energy plans, Reliance will work with the Indian School of Agriculture on technology-led farmer education. Jio will bring training modules to millions of farmers through virtual classrooms in villages and in Indian languages.

Ambani said educated rural youth could become “digitally enabled extension workers”, helping farmers access and apply the knowledge.

He also highlighted Jio Krishi, the company’s platform aimed at developing products for farmers, and said Reliance would share its bio-energy expertise from its R&D centre in Jamnagar.

The Andhra Pradesh investment push comes amid a wider expansion in the state. Ambani said Andhra Pradesh had approved 388 mega projects since June 2024, involving investment commitments of more than ₹14 lakh crore and the potential to create nearly 11 lakh jobs. About a third of these investments, he said, are headed to Rayalaseema.