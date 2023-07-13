CapFort Ventures launches Rs 200 cr India tech fund; to back 40 tech start-ups in the next 2 years

Micro VC fund CapFort Ventures on Wednesday announced the launch of a Rs 200 crore India-focused technology fund with plans to invest in more than 40 startups across key technology domains covering deep tech, cleantech, B2B tech, logistics, healthtech and other impact-oriented sectors over the next two years.

The Category II AIF fund will be spearheaded by Abhimanyu Bisht, the former CEO of Venture Catalysts, and Kavit Sutariya, the founder of Hiraco Ventures and seasoned angel investor, CapFort Ventures said in a statement.

With a focus on pre-Series A stage companies, the fund will invest in companies with valuations within Rs 100 crores. The first close of the fund is expected to take place by the end of the year. A green shoe option of Rs 100 crore is also available, in case of additional interest from investors.

"At CapFort, we are forward looking; our objective is to provide not only financial support but also invaluable guidance and mentorship to help entrepreneurs turn their vision into reality. We are confident in our ability to identify ground-breaking tech startups and guide them towards sustainable growth," Abhimanyu Bisht, General Partner, CapFort Ventures, said.

CapFort said that its check size will range from Rs 2 crore to Rs 6 crore, with the average being Rs 3–3.5 crore.

Kavit Sutariya, General Partner, CapFort Ventures, said, “By investing in high-potential technology startups, we aim to help disruptive entrepreneurs push the envelope of technological innovation which drives India's next decade of growth."

The company aims to proactively collaborate with its portfolio companies, providing founders with hands-on mentorship and leveraging their extensive network to assist startups in scaling and attaining sustainable growth. The team's primary emphasis will be on nurturing the technological foundation of Indian startups.

"With a steadfast commitment to fueling innovation and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs, CapFort Ventures aims to identify and invest in promising tech startups that possess the potential to transform and reshape the Indian technological landscape," it said.

Interestingly, both Bisht and Sutariya have cumulatively invested in over 200 startups to date.

