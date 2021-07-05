Capgemini bags top spot in Everest Group Engineering Services Top 50 list

French IT services provider Capgemini has secured the top position in Everest Group Engineering Services Top 50, which is a global list of the 50 largest third-party providers of engineering services. All the top 50 engineering services companies on the list had combined revenue of $46.7 billion in 2020.

Capgemini's acquisition of Altran propelled its 21-place rise, ensuring its top position in the 2021 top 50 list.

Engineering services include all activities that support the design, development, testing and management of commercial products, both hardware and software.

Akshat Vaid, Vice President at Everest Group, said: "The engineering services market witnessed many service providers acquiring businesses to build capabilities, achieve business scale and generate greater access."

William Rozé, CEO of Capgemini Engineering and member of the Group Executive Committee said it is yet "another recognition of Capgemini's unique set of market-leading capabilities in engineering and R&D all combined under one brand: Capgemini Engineering, which is focused on helping the largest innovators in the world engineer products and services of tomorrow".

Capgemini, a global technology leader, has a workforce of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. The Group's 2020 global revenue stood at 16 billion euro.

Capgemini plans to hire about 30,000 people in India in 2021, a 25 per cent increase from last year.

Ashwin Yardi, Capgemini India CEO, had earlier said, "The hiring reflects our strong revenue growth guidance of 7-9 per cent for 2021."

India, with 125,000 employees, is the single-largest talent hub for the Paris-based firm. The company hired nearly 24,000 people in India last year.

