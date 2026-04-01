Hinduja Group’s Switch Mobility becomes top-selling e-bus maker in FY26

Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of Hinduja Group-owned commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland, has emerged as India’s top-selling electric bus maker for the Financial Year 2025-26.

Switch Mobility sold 1,166 electric buses in FY26, followed by Gurugram-based JBM Auto, which recorded registrations of 1,149 e-buses, according to VAHAN data. PMI Electro Mobility, another Gurugram-based bus manufacturer, took third place with sales of 1,061 electric buses. Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech clocked 853 e-bus registrations.

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Tata Motors, which led the electric bus sales in FY25, saw its sales drop 84% year-on-year to a mere 153 units.

To be clear, PMI Electro and Olectra Greentech have partnerships with Chinese EV makers. While PMI Electro has a tie-up with Beiqi Foton Motor Co, Olectra Greentech has a partnership with BYD. In FY26, PMI Electro Mobility pipped legacy automakers like Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland to bag the biggest order of 5,210 electric buses under the Rs 10,900 crore PM E-Drive scheme.

Pune-based new-age electric vehicle producer Eka Mobility (Pinnacle Mobility) recorded sales of 363 electric buses in FY26, up from 78 units in the previous fiscal. “FY 2025–26 is a defining year for EKA Mobility. We are not only scaling volumes but also expanding our manufacturing footprint by adding a new plant recently and increasing our planned annual capacity to 10,000 buses, 6,000 trucks and 24,000 SCVs,” said Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman, EKA Mobility.