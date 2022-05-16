Carlyle Group to buy US Defence contractor ManTech for $3.93 bn

Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc said on Monday it had entered an all-cash deal to buy U.S. defense contractor ManTech International Corp for $3.93 bln.



Reuters exclusively reported in February that ManTech's co-founder, George Pederson, was exploring options for his controlling stake that included a sale of the company.



