Cash-strapped IL&FS completes stake sale in education business; cuts debt by Rs 650 crore

Cash-strapped IL&FS Group on Wednesday said it has completed sale of its 73.69 per cent stake in education business, held under Schoolnet India Ltd (SIL), to Falafal Technologies. Falafal Technologies Pvt Ltd (FTPL) has paid Rs 7.37 crore as equity value for shares of SIL held by IL&FS Ltd and IL&FS Employee Welfare Trust, in addition to taking over SIL's fund based and non-fund based financial debt of nearly Rs 650 crore, a release said.

FTPL has also agreed to a deferred consideration of Rs 6.29 crore payable within 18 months from closure. "The transaction provides positive equity value to IL&FS and resolves nearly Rs 650 crore of consolidated fund based and non-fund based financial debt, without any haircut to lenders," IL&FS Group said in the release.

