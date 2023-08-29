CIPL bags Rs 137 cr contract from SPMCIL to set up 2 data centres

IT services firm, Corporate Infotech Private Limited (CIPL), has secured a contract worth Rs 137 crore from the -owned Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) to set up two next-gen data centres in India.

"A landmark agreement, named 'PRAGAMAN' worth Rs 137 crore was signed between Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) and Corporate Infotech Pvt. Limited (CIPL), Noida for establishing two data centers," CIPL said in a statement.

The contract involves the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of the two data centres in Noida and Hyderabad. The data centres will reflect state-of-the-art facilities to ensure enhanced security measures, increase efficiency and productivity, leading to overall cost reduction in the way SPMCIL operates.

The project would witness the upgradation & migration of current setup of SPMCIL to the latest technology in order to obtain better throughput in terms of speed, accuracy and efficiency, the company said in a press note.

SPMCIL, a Miniratna Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise wholly owned by the Government of India, is engaged in the manufacture of security paper, minting of coins, and printing of currency and bank notes.

This partnership will aid SPMCIL in transforming its traditional Information Technology (IT) infrastructure to a robust, efficient, and secure digital processing environment. It will enable SPMCIL to keep up with the latest tech-trends dominating industries worldwide and ensure a faster response to the evolving needs of their clients.

CIPL said it has executed a number of critical projects of central as well as state governments and public sector enterprises in the past 15 years.

Also Read: Centre cuts LPG gas cylinder prices by Rs 200, additional subsidy of Rs 200 granted under Ujjwala scheme