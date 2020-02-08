Cipla acquires four women's health brands from Wanbury

Drug maker Cipla on Saturday said it has acquired four brands from Wanbury to expand its presence in the women's health segment. The homegrown pharma firm, however, did not disclose financial details of the acquisition. Meanwhile, Wanbury in an exchange filing said it has raised Rs 88.60 crore by selling a few brands to Cipla.

"Cipla today announced the acquisition of nutrition products' portfolio from Wanbury," the pharma major said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Cipla has acquired four brands, namely CPink, CDense, Productiv and Folinine, to further strengthen its presence in women's health portfolio. These brands, previously commercialised by Wanbury, have a market size of Rs 3,100 crore in India with sales value of Rs 59.6 crore.

The drug maker said the nutraceutical products, to be sold under the four umbrella brands, would address various health needs for conditions arising due to nutritional deficiencies or insufficiencies. These include supplements such as multivitamins, multimineral and antioxidants for adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating women, women going through menopause, and for male and female reproductive health.

Commenting on the development, Nikhil Chopra, Head India Business, Cipla said: "We are focused on strengthening our play in the women's health segment by amplifying our four-decade long presence in this category. Through this newly acquired portfolio, we shall be catering to a wide range of patient needs including nutritional deficiencies, bone health and sexual health".

By Chitranjan Kumar

