Citadel CEO Ken Griffin gifts Disney World trip to 10,000 employees

Hedge fund major Citadel's CEO has gifted thousands of employees of the company to a long weekend at Disney World along with their families. CEO Ken Griffin will pay for 10,000 people for three days at Florida's Walt Disney World, a Reuters report said. The benefits included employees' families along with more than 2,500 children.

Griffin not only covered the adventure tickets, hotels and meals but also the airfare for everyone flying in from cities like New York, Houston, Paris, Zurich and more. The free trip also included a Coldplay concert.

Zia Ahmed, spokesman for Citadel, said the hedge fund company is shaping up to be record one. Despite of some funds reporting losses, Citadel assured investors that the flagship Wellington fund returned roughly 32 percent through last month and hence, outperformed rivals like DE Shaw’s Composite Fund, which is up 24 percent for the year.

Ken Griffin informed employees that they have performed extraordinarily in not only the company's history but also in the history of finance. He said he looks forward to an incredible future ahead of Citadel. "I look forward to the chapters yet to be written.”

Citadel has assured the Asian staff in Asia of a separate celebration next year.

Last month, three Citadel women were named to The Hedge Fund Journal’s annual list of 50 leading women in hedge funds. Lisa Rubinger, Yvonne Tsui, and Yi Zhou were those recognised.

