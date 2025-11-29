‘Closed entirely’: Trump shuts Venezuela airspace, warns traffickers as US mulls ground strikes soon

United States President Donald Trump has announced the closure of airspace above and around Venezuela “in its entirety,” escalating already strained relations between the two countries.

“To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump posted on X (formerly Twitter).

There has been no immediate response from the Venezuelan government to Trump’s declaration on social media.

The announcement follows a recent advisory by the US aviation regulator, which warned major airlines of a “potentially hazardous situation” in Venezuelan airspace due to a “worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around” the country.

In response, Venezuelan authorities revoked the operating rights of six major international airlines that had already suspended flights to the country following the US Federal Aviation Administration's warning.

Speaking to US service members during a Thanksgiving call on November 27, Trump suggested that the US is preparing to escalate its actions against alleged drug trafficking networks in Venezuela. He indicated that efforts for strikes on land would begin “very soon.”

Earlier in the week, Trump designated Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his allies as members of a foreign terrorist organization. This includes the designation of “Cartel de los Soles,” a term used by experts to describe a network of allegedly corrupt government officials, rather than a formal organized crime syndicate.

The terrorist designation allows the Trump administration to impose new sanctions targeting Maduro’s assets and infrastructure. However, legal experts clarify that it does not explicitly authorize the use of lethal force.

Meanwhile, the US military has ramped up its presence in the region under “Operation Southern Spear,” with more than a dozen warships and approximately 15,000 troops deployed. The campaign, aimed at combating drug trafficking, has reportedly resulted in over 80 deaths from boat strikes carried out by U.S. forces.