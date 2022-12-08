scorecardresearch
'Make everything public now': Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey takes on Elon Musk over Twitter Files

In his response to Elon Musk, Dorsey claimed that if the goal is to build trust through transparency, one possible approach would be to release all information without filtering it, allowing people to judge for themselves

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has finally broken his silence over the entire matter of Twitter Files. In direct question to Musk, Dorsey asked him to reveal everything 'now'. Twitter Files have revealed some controversial internal conversations between former Twitter executives. Musk has offered fragments of the details in order to show how the social media platform suppressed 'free speech.   

In his response to Elon Musk, Dorsey claimed that if the goal is to build trust through transparency, one possible approach would be to release all information without filtering it, allowing people to judge for themselves. This would include making all discussions about current and future actions public. Dorsey claimed that by providing unrestricted access to all the information, people would be able to see everything for themselves and make their own judgments. 

He said, "If the goal is transparency to build trust, why not just release everything without filter and let people judge for themselves? Including all discussions around current and future actions? Make everything public now. #TwitterFiles"

Elon Musk responded to Dorsey's demand saying data was hidden and some of it might have even been deleted.  Musk said, "Most important data was hidden (from you too) and some may have been deleted, but everything we find will be released."

Published on: Dec 08, 2022, 8:25 AM IST
Posted by: Danny Cyril Dcruze, Dec 08, 2022, 7:44 AM IST
