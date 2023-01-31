Coal India Q3 net profit rises 70% to Rs 7,756 cr, firm declares interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share

State-run Coal India reported a 70.1% surge in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, beating estimates, as production at the world's largest coal miner increased due to higher power demand amid extreme weather conditions.

Consolidated net profit rose to Rs 7,756 crore for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from Rs 4,558 crore a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.

India, the world's second-largest coal consumer and importer, reeled under extreme temperatures - from heatwaves in April to severe cold in northern states towards end of December - putting additional strain on power supplies.

The government has asked utilities to not retire coal-fired power plants till 2030, and is planning to use an emergency law in February to force plants that run on imported coal to maximise output in preparation for a likely record consumption this summer.

The Kolkata-headquartered company's revenue from operations grew 23.7% to Rs 35,169 crore as its coal production for the quarter jumped 9.9% to 180.064 million tonnes.

Output for the April-December period climbed 15.8% to 479.045 million tonnes.

The Indian coal ministry expects Coal India to surpass its production target of 700 mln tonnes fixed for the current fiscal.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share. Its shares closed down 0.44% at Rs 224.85, but rose 54.1% in 2022 compared with a 4.33% rise in Nifty 50 index.

