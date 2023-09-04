Cognizant India Chairman and MD Rajesh Nambiar appointed as Nasscom Chairperson

Indian IT and tech trade body Nasscom announced the appointment of Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India, as its new Chairperson.

On his appointment, Nambiar said, “I am honored and humbled to support the Nasscom Executive Council as its Chairperson and look forward to working with all its stakeholders to continue to strengthen India’s leadership as the most trusted tech partner for the world.”

Nambiar is succeeding Anant Maheshwari, former President, Microsoft India as the new Chairperson of the trade body.

Debjani Ghosh, President of Nasscom further noted: “We are living in an exciting era of digital revolution where technology has the potential to transform business, countries and societies in a manner previously unimaginable. I am excited to continue working with Rajesh in achieving a shared vision of India’s Techade. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Anant for his valuable contributions to the council and the broader tech ecosystem.”

The trade body highlighted in a release that the newly-appointed Chairperson would work with the Nasscom Executive Council, industry, and the government in strengthening the country’s position as a global technology hub while navigating the current volatile macro environment.

They added that their core priorities will focus on accelerating the adoption and widespread impact of cutting-edge emerging and deep technologies, enhancing India’s talent capabilities aligned with evolving job roles and tech acceleration, focusing on integrated industry solutions for scale efficiencies, sustainability and rapid innovation and building a diverse, inclusive and equitable work environment for all.

The newly appointed Chairman added, “The technology-led transformation in this techade offers a lifetime chance to rethink, reengineer and reimagine technology for global impact. As enterprises accelerate their journey towards digitalization, they will evolve into adaptive entities capable of absorbing volatility and building sustainable growth models with diversity and inclusion as a cornerstone.”