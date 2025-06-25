Cognizant to invest Rs 1,583 crore in Visakhapatnam campus, create 8,000 jobs by 2029

Global IT and professional services giant Cognizant has announced a major expansion of its India operations with plans to build a ₹1,583 crore campus in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Spread across 22 acres in Kapuluppada IT Hills, the facility will be developed in three phases, creating over 8,000 jobs and further strengthening the company’s digital transformation and AI delivery capabilities for global clients.

The announcement comes following approval from the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Sri N. Chandrababu Naidu. Cognizant will begin operations in early 2026 from a temporary setup with capacity for 800 associates, ahead of completing Phase 1 of the permanent campus by early 2029.

Sri Nara Lokesh, Minister for IT, Electronics & Communication, Human Resources Development and RTG, welcomed the announcement, “We are delighted to welcome Cognizant to Visakhapatnam, which aligns with our vision to build Andhra Pradesh as a destination for premier global enterprises.”

He added, “Cognizant’s presence will further accelerate the region’s digital economy while boosting technology skills needed for the workforce of the future.”

Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant, called the move a “significant milestone” in the company’s India growth journey.

“With its abundant talent pool and robust infrastructure, Visakhapatnam stands as a strong partner in our mission to develop the digital workforce of tomorrow, especially in India’s tier 2 cities,” he said.

Cognizant’s expansion in Andhra Pradesh comes on the heels of new delivery centers launched since 2024 in Bhubaneswar, Indore, and a tech-fin hub in GIFT City, Gujarat — all designed to support agility, collaboration, and next-gen skilling.

India remains the cornerstone of Cognizant’s global operations, with over 70% of its 336,300 employees based in the country. The Visakhapatnam facility adds to its extensive network across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, and other cities.