CoinSwitch Kuber onboards Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador after CoinDCX roped in Amitabh Bachchan

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch Kuber on Friday announced the onboarding of Bollywood superstar and youth icon Ranveer Singh as its first ever brand ambassador.

The unicorn, through this association, aims to leverage Ranveer Singh's mass appeal, along with his popularity among the Gen Z and millennial customers.

"CoinSwitch Kuber and Ranveer Singh will work towards highlighting the growing acceptance of crypto in India while enhancing crypto awareness and trust in this emerging asset class," the company said in a statement.

CoinSwitch Kuber recently reached unicorn status and is now India's largest crypto asset platform, valued at $1.9 billion.

Ranveer Singh will feature in three ad films for CoinSwitch Kuber's ongoing 'Kuch Toh Badlega' campaign, which is premised on the possibility of change as one becomes a part of something bigger by entering the crypto world.

The ad films drive the narrative of the potential of cryptocurrency to become the preferred choice of investment for the diverse Indian population, especially those living in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Each of the ad films is designed to convey a different key trait of the CoinSwitch Kuber platform, the statement read further.

The first film conveys the simplicity that the app provides when it comes to making an investment, Ashish Singhal, Co-founder & CEO, CoinSwitch Kuber, said, "We are excited to have Ranveer Singh join us as our brand ambassador. Our aim is to make crypto accessible to billions in India while making it as simple as ordering food online. I am confident that Ranveer, with his youth appeal, will enable us to make strides towards achieving that goal while aiding CoinSwitch Kuber to become a household name."

"By featuring Ranveer Singh in our Kuch Toh Badlega campaign we are tapping into the significant interest we have witnessed from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. We want to ensure that Indians from all walks of life are aware of the low barrier of entry into the crypto space along with the simplicity our platform affords," he added.

On the announcement, Ranveer Singh said, "This is an exciting time for the crypto landscape in India. I am glad to come on board as the brand ambassador of CoinSwitch Kuber, India's largest crypto asset platform. The company is a key player in the crypto revolution in India and I'm happy to be a part of their journey."