Commercial space body forms high-level committee to enhance synergies within industry

In a bid to provide further boost to the country’s commercial space sector, industry body, Indian Space Association (ISpA), has formed a national advisory committee (NAC) for enhanced synergies amongst stakeholders.

To be headed by the director of Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF), Dr. Arvind Gupta, the body will comprise nine members drawn from diverse fields such as academia, bureaucracy, defence, technology and the space sector.

This was announced during the inauguration of ISpA’s New Delhi headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), Dr. Pawan Goenka said, “Given the size of the global space sector and how India is a very small player currently, Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) ability to provide technology and infrastructure to the private sector and added interest from start-ups is a very major signal for the growth in times to come.”

Further, given the intensity and technological complexity of the space sector, he urged all stakeholders to work together with perseverance and the vision of a long-term and sustainable public-private partnership.

Chairman ISpA, Jayant Patil observed, “With the creation of the NAC, ISpA aims to bring in the expertise to provide strategic direction in the formation of policy, regulations and building ecosystem in public-private partnership in Indian space Industry.”

Additional secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Amit Kumar Ghosh will be a special invitee to the NAC. Director general ISPA, Lieutenant General AK Bhatt (retd) and director ISpA, Wing Commander Satyam Khushwaha (retd) will be supporting the body as convener and secretary, respectively.

The ISpA headquarters are located in the United Service Institution of India (USI) building in the national capital’s southern part. Founded in 1870, USI is one of the oldest national security and tri-service think-tanks in the country.

ISpA was launched in October 2021 to accelerate the development of India’s commercial space sector, which is the fifth-largest globally after the US, the UK, Canada and Germany. The country presently accounts for 2 per cent of the $360 billion commercial space economy and looks to increase this to over 10 per cent by 2030.