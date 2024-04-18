'Companies feel they can get away with it': Influencer who took on Cadbury's Bournvita wades into the debate over Nestle's Cerelac

The multinational corporation Nestle, renowned for its global presence in the food and beverage industry, has come under scrutiny due to allegations of selling baby products with significantly higher sugar content in economically disadvantaged regions of South Asia (including India), Africa, and Latin America compared to markets in Europe. These claims stem from a report jointly released by a Swiss non-governmental organization, Public Eye, and the International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN). The investigation, highlighted in a publication by The Guardian, examined approximately 150 baby products sold across various countries.

Related Articles

The report revealed that samples of these products, tested by a Belgian laboratory, exceeded established international food safety guidelines. This concerning disparity in sugar content raises questions about Nestle's adherence to global health standards and its ethical responsibility in catering to vulnerable populations.

Talking to Business Today TV, Revant Himatsingka, author, food activist and influencer, pointed out that he is not surprised by the allegations against Nestle. "I am not surprised by these allegations and companies in India are known to use material which are of inferior quality," he said.

Himatsingka broke into the limelight due to a viral video on the popular health drink Bournvita. He claimed that the popular drink, from Cadbury's stable, has unhealthy sugar content and the same can lead to diabetes. As a result, Cadbury's sent a legal notice to the influencer. However, by December of last year, the conglomerate had to reduce the sugar content in Bournvita.

Nestle too is in the eye of the storm due to the latest allegations and reports suggest that the Indian government has taken cognizance of the reports and will investigate the matter.

Responding to the allegations, Nestle India's spokesperson told BT earlier today, “We would like to assure you that our Infant Cereal products, are manufactured to ensure the appropriate delivery of nutritional requirements such as protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, iron etc. for early childhood. We never compromise and will never compromise on the nutritional quality of our products. We constantly leverage our extensive global research and development network to enhance the nutritional profile of our products.”

But a crucial question arises over why do conglomerates use inferior quality material in food products. Himatsingka says that is because in India, these companies feel they can 'get away with it.' "In India companies feel they can get away by using inferior quality material in the production of various kinds of food. In Europe, because of stricter enforcement of rules, they cannot do this," he told BTTV.

The other reason, according to him, is the issue of cost. He argued that companies use material like palm oil in making products like consumable potato chips, in order to keep the cost of the product down.

"It is not like there are no laws in India or regulation isn't tight. These needs stricter enforcement," he said.