scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
'We never compromise on nutritional quality': Nestle India clarifies stand as controversy over its baby products grows

Feedback

'We never compromise on nutritional quality': Nestle India clarifies stand as controversy over its baby products grows

"We never compromise and will never compromise on the nutritional quality of our products. We constantly leverage our extensive global research and development network to enhance the nutritional profile of our products," Nestle India told Business Today.

'We never compromise on nutritional quality': Nestle India clarifies stand as controversy over its baby products grows 'We never compromise on nutritional quality': Nestle India clarifies stand as controversy over its baby products grows

Amid a brewing storm of controversy over its baby formula products, Nestle India today said that it does not comprise on the nutritional quality of its products. After a recent report by Public Eye, a Swiss investigative organisation, and International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN) claimed that the company is adding sugar to its baby formula products in India, industry stakeholders have reacted strongly against Nestle India.

Related Articles

In response to queries sent by Business Today, a Nestle India spokesperson said, “We would like to assure you that our Infant Cereal products, are manufactured to ensure the appropriate delivery of nutritional requirements such as protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, iron etc. for early childhood. We never compromise and will never compromise on the nutritional quality of our products. We constantly leverage our extensive global research and development network to enhance the nutritional profile of our products.”

While the report claimed that Nestle adds nearly 2.2 grams of sugar per serving in its popular baby food Cerelac in India, the spokesperson said, “Reduction of added sugars is a priority for Nestlé India. Over the past 5 years, we have already reduced added sugars by up to 30%, depending on the variant. We regularly review our portfolio and continue to innovate and reformulate our products to further reduce the level of added sugars, without compromising on nutrition, quality, safety, and taste.”

According to the report, Nestle’s Cerelac in India contains sugar while the same product is manufactured and sold without any added sugar in countries like the UK and Germany. While in Thailand, for instance, Celeriac contains 6 grams of sugar per serving - nearly 2.5 times of that in India. In Pakistan, added sugar is 2.7 grams per serving or nearly 40% more than India.

The Nestle India spokesperson further said, “Compliance is an essential characteristic of Nestlé India and we will never compromise on that. We also ensure that our products manufactured in India are in full and strict compliance with CODEX standards (a commission established by WHO and FAO) and local specifications (as required) pertaining to the requirements all nutrients including added sugars,” adding that “Nestlé India is committed to delivering the best nutrition to our consumers, which we have been doing for over 100 years and would always maintain highest standards of Nutrition, Quality and Safety in our products.”

Published on: Apr 18, 2024, 3:03 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Nestle India Ltd
Nestle India Ltd