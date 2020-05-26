Flying on Air India? Read these new rules before you board the flight

National carrier Air India resumed domestic flight operations from May 25 after a gap of 2 months amid nationwide lockdown which was imposed in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

With the resumption of passenger flights, the national carrier has designed a set of guidelines for passengers. These operating guidelines will have to be ensured by the cabin crew inside the aircraft.

First and foremost, all passengers have to be web checked in/pre checked in before arriving at airport. Passengers arriving at airport should be wearing a mask at all times and carrying Aarogya Setu app on their Mobile phone as only 'green' status will be allowed to enter the airport.

Hygiene and Sanitation: It is expected that the passengers will maintain hygiene and sanitation all through the flight. All passengers are expected to wear a face mask prior to boarding and while inside the aircraft. The airline says that it is also expected of the passengers to minimise the use of lavatory and avoid any non-essential movement in the aisles. Also, there has to be no queuing at the lavatory and that only one companion for children is allowed. In fact, the lavatory will be cleaned and sanitised after every hour of the flight and also sprayed with disinfectant from time to time. Likewise, the seat pockets will be cleared except for the safety card and that too will be replaced or sanitised after every flight. The cabin crew on their part will wear a full PPE (full gown), shoe cover, mask and gloves.

From now on until the crisis is averted there will be no meal service in the domestic sector. A 200ml water bottle will be placed on all seats. A 200ml water bottle will be made available to the passengers at the boarding door. Additional water bottles if required will be available at the galleys.

No Eating inside Aircraft: The national carrier says that the passengers will not be allowed to consume any eatables inside the aircraft during the flight. So, home food or any other outside food isn't allowed. However, the airline says that limited quantities of biscuits will be uplifted for the use in case of diabetic/medical reasons.

No Newspapers: There's bad news for those who prefer reading inside the aircraft. The airline has mandated that no newspapers or magazine will be provided to the passengers.

In addition to the above the airline will no longer provide blankets, pillows or even head-rest covers to the passengers during the flight.

No Crowding while Deplaning: Passengers rise from their seats and crowd while deplaning. The airline cabin crew have been tasked to ensure there is no crowding. Passengers will be deplaned in a staggered manner.