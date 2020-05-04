Coronavirus lockdown: Ola, Uber resume operations in these cities; check out full list

Cab-aggregator Ola and Uber have resumed operations in over 100 cities on Monday as the government relaxed lockdown restrictions. Both the ride-hailing giants will start plying in green and orange zones. However, it will not operate in government identified red or containment zones.

Ola, on its website, posted a list of cities where it will resume services - Ola Cabs, Ola Auto and Ola Bike -from Monday. The majority belong to Tier-II and III cities such as Sirsa, Shimla, Kalaburgi, Yamunanagar, Dhanwad, and others.

Uber also mentioned a list of Green Zone, Orange Zone and Red Zone cities where it will resume operations.

Among Green Zones, Uber will be available in --Cuttack, Jamshedpur, Thrissur, Daman, Silvassa, Guwahati and Kochi.

Uber services will be available in the following Orange Zones - Amritsar, Hubli, Vapi, Udaipur, Nadiad, Pragraj, Rohtak, Visakhapatnam, Kozhikode, Durhapur, Ghaziabad, Asansol, Rohtak, Mehsana, Panchkula, Mangalore, Gurugram, Mohali and Thiruvananthapuram

Uber Essential and UberMedic services will be available in the red zone.

Uber Essential will be available in Bangalore, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, Nashik, and Ludhiana. UberMedic will available in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata, Patna, Lucknow, Noida, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Agra, Ghaziabad, Jamshedpur, Surat, Guwahati.

Following the MHA guidelines of allowing one passenger in a car, Ola's post read, "Ola Outstation rides have not been resumed in any of the cities. Ola Share stands suspended for now".

In terms of safety, Ola has initiated "1- Steps to a Safer Ride" to ensure the safety of both driver and passengers.

All the driver-partners will be required to wear masks and need to authenticate the same by sharing a selfie through the app. Driver-partners will be provided with masks, sanitisers and disinfectants.

"Drivers and customers are being given the option of cancelling a ride if the other is not wearing a mask to ensure their own safety as well that of subsequent users," Ola said in a relase.

Besides, AC will be switched off and windows will be kept open throughout the ride to avoid re-circulation of air. Only two passengers per ride will be allowed in the cab.

Uber, in its statement, suggested senior citizens over 65 years of age, persons with existing ailments (comorbidities), pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 to stay at home, except for essential requirements.

