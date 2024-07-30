Corporate biggies join in to lift India’s fortunes in Paris Olympics

For a brief time, in the first week of the Paris Olympics 2024, three Asian countries topped the medals chart. The powerful island nation Japan pipped China to top the chart, while the communist superpower stood second followed by South Korea.

While Japan & China’s emergence at the top seem obvious, given the two country’s economic prowess and their respective investments into sports for decades, inspite of its relatively small population - of about 5 crore people - South Korea staying ahead of the USA could surprise many. In comparison, India’s population is estimated to have surpassed China’s with its 140 billion-plus people. But their medals’s tally tells a contrasting story. While India bagged 7 medals (including one gold) in the last edition held in Tokyo in 2021, S. Korea was the third Asian nation, behind China & Japan, in the tally with its 20 medals (including six golds).

However, the numbers differ studying countries like China - which was till 1970s was fairly low-income nation - and the likes of S. Korea - one thing becomes apparent. Consistent investments in sports, backed by scientific methods to identify and train athletes pays off eventually. Both of them, not only came up with methodical systems dedicated to sports research, but also poured in billions of dollars to set up world class sports infrastructure. And, importantly, converted sports into a sustainable career for athletes - a space where corporates played a key role.

After encouraging performance by the Indian consignment in the Tokyo Olympics, in the Commonwealth Games 2010 (held in India) and Asian Games 2023, is slowing driving the country’s corporate group’s towards sports. From India’s top business groups like Tata and Reliance to JSW, the corporate world is coming ahead to offer top-notch sports infrastructure, academies, talent sorting and sponsorships - providing impetus to the sports and the athletes.

Take Reliance Foundation, for instance. Starting in 2019 with an aim to improve the country’s performance at Olympics and other prestigious international events, Reliance Foundation - billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s philanthropic venture, partnered with the Odisha Government for operation of a high performance centre for athletics in Bhubaneswar. It currently supports close to 250 athletes. Taking the initiatives in sports forward, the foundation is now aiming to bring the Olympics games in India in 2036.

Another leading conglomerate Adani Group, starting 2016, has been backing athletes through its GarvHai initiative and is the Principal Sponsor for the ongoing Paris Olympics. Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Group is spending Rs 300 crore for development of sports. It has not only spent Rs 150 crore and built massive sports infrastructure like Inspire Institute of Sports, but is also backing dozens of athletes for the Olympics 2024.