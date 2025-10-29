Creative fields to healthcare: Lightspeed’s Rahul Taneja reveals India’s biggest AI bets for the next 2 years

Rahul Taneja, Partner at Lightspeed India, on Wednesday, revealed the two sectors where investors and entrepreneurs are likely to make a lot of money in the next 2 years. During a panel discussion at the Business Today AI Summit 2025, Taneja named one sector from the consumer space and one from the enterprise space.

He said that on the consumer side, creativity is being induced with AI, and it can be used for multiple fields. He further detailed how investing in creative fields will yield massive returns.

"Now, creativity can be used either for general purpose entertainment or for companionship or for education. We believe in either of these three cases, there will be significantly large companies that will get created over a period of time, so I would say on the consumer side, creativity as a whole, I would say that is one big space that we are interested in," Taneja explained.

On the enterprise front, the Lightspeed India Partner said that investments are more about productivity or efficiency in today's day and age. He also mentioned that he has invested in the healthcare sector.

"I would say one of the spaces we have really invested in is in healthcare, which is how do we create a lot more efficiency in processing healthcare [claims], for example, which is a very manual and complex process, and that can be significantly fastened and done at a significantly reduced cost to the user."

Moreover, Bessemer Venture Partners India Partner and CEO Nithin Kaimal said that India's biggest AI opportunities lie in the application and services sector and not the infrastructure sector. He added that as AI continues to reshape industries, IT giants like TCS and Infosys must evolve, creating a rare window for AI-first startups and challenging the old order.

"Currently, the incumbents they've been with these large North American, European enterprises for decades. There's a comfort, familiarity, and client context. Therefore, they get a lot of repeat business, and typically, when a new service provider goes to them, there's a significant inertia to change or get a new startup in."

He, however, added that there is a gradual change in the mindset. "When we speak to large enterprises via CXOs in the US, Europe, I think that mindset is starting to change. They're realising that I can't put all my eggs in that basket as far as AI implementation, AI tools, AI software is concerned."