CRISIL appoints Andre Cronje as President, Head of international business 

Analytics and ratings agency CRISIL has appointed London-based senior banker Andre Cronje as President and Head of International Business. Cronje will report to the MD and CEO of CRISIL, Amish Mehta.

“I am extremely excited to be a part of the next phase of CRISIL’s journey. CRISIL’s unique capabilities, attractive market positioning, and being a part of the fast-growing S&P Global Group augur well for its continued growth,” Cronje said.

“We aim to establish a leadership position in our chosen markets and client segments. Andre will lead the GR&RS and GBA businesses towards our goal of sustainable growth,” said Mehta.

CRISIL has market presence across India, the US, Europe, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and Japan.

Cronje started his career in the fields of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and strategy. He held senior executive positions in the banking sector such as COO of UBS Investment Bank and HSBC Global Banking and Markets over 25 years. Cronje joined HSBC as the Group General Manager and COO of the Global Banking and Markets division.

Here, he was responsible for steering operating model changes and mitigation of non-financial risk, setting up a Conduct and Controls Office, aligned technology and businesses and improved data utilisation. He was the senior advisor at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) before joining CRISIL.

Born in South Africa, Cronje has been living in the UK since 2001. He is a Chartered Accountant and has majored in Law, Economics and Accountancy at the University of Johannesburg.