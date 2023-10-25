Daewoo to make a comeback in Indian market through Kelwon Electronics partnership

Daewoo has set its sights on India as part of a strategic move to tap into the nation's burgeoning economy and increasing consumer demand. With a strong legacy of 50 years in both the automotive and electronics sectors, Daewoo is poised to make its mark in India through a brand licensing partnership, the company said.

Daewoo made its initial entry into the Indian market in 1995 with models such as the Cielo, Nexia, and Matiz. However, in 2001, General Motors (GM) acquired a significant portion of the company's assets, leading to the eventual cessation of Daewoo's operations in India between 2003 and 2004. Currently, the Daewoo Commercial Vehicles Division is under the ownership of Tata Motors.

Daewoo has joined forces with Kelwon Electronics and Appliances Private Limited, headquartered in Gurgaon. Led by HS Bhatia, a prominent figure in the Indian consumer market with extensive experience at LG and Airtel, Kelwon has been selected as the exclusive brand licensee for Daewoo in India. This collaboration aims to bring Daewoo's innovative global technology-led products to Indian consumers and support local manufacturing efforts.

Chan Ryu, Director of Daewoo India Operations, cited the brand's well-established presence in international markets, including the USA, Europe, China, the Middle East, and the UAE, as the driving force behind their decision to enter the dynamic Indian market.

"In our initial phase, we are introducing a range of Power & Energy products, including batteries for both four-wheelers and two-wheelers, as well as inverter and solar batteries. Additionally, we will offer a variety of HUPS inverters and UPS systems designed for both online and offline applications, featuring wall-mounted options with integrated lithium batteries. Furthermore, we are set to launch high-capacity Voltage Stabilisers ranging from 0.5 KVA to 5 KVA to ensure optimal protection for your electrical devices," added Ryu.

Sharing the future roadmap, Ryu elaborated, "Furthermore, in the upcoming year, as part of our Consumer Durables portfolio, we will introduce a wide range of products, including air purifiers, LED televisions, audio speakers, water purifiers, smart fans, air coolers, home automation systems, and a comprehensive selection of small home and kitchen appliances. These products will offer innovative and diverse features while remaining budget-friendly. Additionally, we have exciting plans to unveil a captivating line of e-bikes and e-cycles in the Indian market."

Ryu emphasised that this partnership marks a new chapter for Posco Daewoo in India and underscores India's emergence as a global manufacturing hub. The intention is to collaborate with Indian partners who possess substantial experience and capabilities in manufacturing, marketing, and selling Daewoo products in India.