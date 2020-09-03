Daiichi-Ranbaxy case: Delhi Police summons Radha Soami Satsang chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon

Head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) Gurinder Singh Dhillon and his family members have been summoned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in case related to alleged siphoning off proceeds from the sale of Ranbaxy Laboratories.The order comes after they were named in the FIR lodged by the EOW on a complaint by Manpreet Singh Suri of the Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

Gurinder Singh Dhillon, wife Shabnam Dhillon, sons Gurkirat and Gurpreet and daughter-in-law Nayan Tara Dhillon are among 55 individuals and entities ordered by the Delhi High Court to pay up Rs 6,373 crore worth of dues to Singh brothers so that they can honour the $500 million order to pay Daiichi.

Last week, former Ranbaxy promoter Malvinder Singh had filed a complaint against spiritual guru Gurinder Singh Dhillon and his family members with the investigating agency of the Delhi Police in the multi crore fraud case. In an affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court, the undertrial businessman submitted proofs of loans worth Rs 1,472.72 crore owed to him by Gurinder Singh Dhillon and his family members. He alleged Dhillon and others siphoned off funds from the proceeds of the sale of Ranbaxy Laboratories, and that Dhillon owed Rs 1,472.72 crore along with interest to Malvinder Singh.

The affidavit filed by Singh says huge sums of money -- over Rs 500 crore -- was transferred from the accounts of Malvinder Singh to Gurinder Singh Dhillon and his family members between 2006 and 2010.

Also Read: Ranbaxy case: Malvinder Singh submits 'proof' of Rs 1,473 cr Dhillon family owes him

In the summons dated August 26, the EOW has sought explanation from Dhillon regarding the fund transferred to him and his late wife's personal account from various entities. Dhillon has been asked regarding transaction of Rs 26 crore which were transferred to him and his wife. Shabnam Dhillon, wife of Gurinder Singh Dhillion, passed away in November last year. Dhillons have been asked to submit details by September 7.

Dhillon has also been asked to produce documents to show how these financial transactions in his income tax returns. "It was a loan transaction or otherwise," the notice said.

Also read: The Baba, Singh Brothers and the Squandered Rs 225,00,00,00,000

In his affidavit, Malvinder Singh alleged that around Rs 488.83 crore were advanced as loans to Gurinder Singh Dhillon and family members from the companies of 'Best Group' between 2011-2016, which weren't his subsidiaries when the loans were given and were acquired in December 2017. The Best Group comprises Best Healthcare Private Limited, Modland Wears Private Limited (JD16), Fern Healthcare Private Limited (JD17), Devera Developers Private Limited, Greenline Buildwell Private Limited and Adept Lifespace Private Limited.

Also read: Fortis Healthcare to be renamed 'Parkway'; hospital's logo to change

Response from Malvinder came after Dhillon via an affidavit claimed he owed no money to Malvinder. Malvinder also alleged that his brother Shivinder Singh and former associates Sunil and Sanjay Godhwani also conspired to misappropriate funds.

Both Malvinder and Shivinder are in police custody in a fraud case involving their former company Ranbaxy. The Singh brothers sold Ranbaxy to Daiichi Sankyo in 2008. In 2013, Daiichi paid $500 million as felony charges in the US for selling adulterated medicines, following which it filed an arbitration case against Singh brothers.

By Chitranjan Kumar