Daikin India opens its third R&D centre in Neemrana; check details

Daikin India has inaugurated its third research and development (R&D) centre in Neemrana, Rajasthan, emphasising its commitment to the burgeoning Indian market. The state-of-the-art facility, spanning 24,000 square metres, will engage more than 500 engineers in crafting products that cater to both Indian and international consumers.

Featuring 22 testing labs and one of the nation's largest air-cooled chiller test labs with a 600 TR capacity, the centre represents a significant advancement in the HVAC industry. The facility, established with an investment of Rs 500 crore, complements existing R&D facilities in Neemrana and Hyderabad.

Naofumi Takenaka, President & COO of Daikin Industries, highlighted the company's dedication to innovation, stating, "We at Daikin strongly believe in constant innovation and this R&D centre will help us to put channelised effort in conceptualisation of products that are technologically advanced and sustainable. India is a critical market for us and the rationale behind setting up this R&D centre is to invest in technologies that suit domestic & foreign conditions & build products as per the demands of consumers.” This sentiment underscores Daikin's strategy to harness local insights and develop environmentally friendly technologies for global markets.

Daikin India has invested INR 2,800 crore in infrastructure across the country, reaffirming its long-term commitment and positioning itself as a leader in technology and engineering within the Indian market. K J Jawa, Chairman & Managing Director of Daikin India, remarked, "The newly established R&D centre is a significant milestone in this journey and will be instrumental in positioning Daikin as a pioneer in innovation, technology, and engineering within the Indian market." This investment aims to bolster India's role as a manufacturing and export hub.

Strategically located adjacent to the Neemrana manufacturing facility, the new R&D centre fosters close coordination with production teams, enhancing synergy and productivity.

"With this investment, Daikin has taken a forward-looking step by building comprehensive R&D capabilities and strengthening India’s role as a dependable manufacturing and export hub. Our relentless focus on research and development continues to deliver breakthrough products that minimise environmental impact and set new industry standards," added Jawa. Daikin’s R&D team collaborates with global experts and maintains strong connections with technical institutions, fostering continuous innovation.