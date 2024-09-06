Decathlon partners with Zepto for faster delivery of fitness products

Decathlon India has teamed up with quick commerce company Zepto to offer faster delivery of sports and fitness products across the country. The partnership was announced in a press release on Friday.

Starting this month, users in 16 cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, and Hyderabad can now shop Decathlon's wide range of sports products through the Zepto platform. This includes items for fitness, outdoor activities, water sports, team sports, and more. Decathlon recently announced plans to improve last-mile delivery for quicker service.

Commenting on the partnership, Sankar Chatterjee, CEO at Decathlon India, said, “As the demand for an active lifestyle in the country continues to grow, we are committed to being part of this journey. This partnership further strengthens our mission to move people through the wonders of sport by quickly and efficiently delivering sporting products and equipment directly to their doorsteps.”

Aadit Palicha, CEO, Zepto said, “We believe in promoting an active lifestyle and are excited about the opportunity to work with our sellers to make fitness products more accessible to millions of Indians.”

Last month, Decathlon announced plans to invest Rs 933 crore in India over the next five years. The company aims to grow from 127 to 190 stores, strengthen its digital presence, and expand its "Make in India" initiative. Currently, 68% of Decathlon products sold in India are made locally, and the retailer plans to increase this to 85% by 2026.