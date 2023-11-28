scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Deloitte, KPMG ask US staff to avoid carrying their work phones to Hong Kong, report claims

Feedback

Deloitte, KPMG ask US staff to avoid carrying their work phones to Hong Kong, report claims

The move reportedly comes after China’s increasing control over Hong Kong, where many global companies have their Asia-Pacific headquarters.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Consultancy giants ask staff to use burner phones in Hong Kong Consultancy giants ask staff to use burner phones in Hong Kong
SUMMARY
  • Deloitte, KPMG asked execs in US to not carry their work phones to Hong Kong
  • Many McKinsey consultants have also travelled to Hong Kong with separate phones
  • This move comes due to China's increasing control in Hong Kong

Some of the biggest consultancy firms have reportedly asked their executives in the US to avoid carrying their usual work phones in their visits to Hong Kong. 

According to a report in the Financial Times, Deloitte and KPMG have asked some of the executives based in the US to not use their work phones, while a number of McKinsey consultants have also travelled to Hong Kong with separate phones. 

The financial daily quoted an executive at a global consultancy, who claimed that some senior employees are now hesitant to visit Hong Kong as they would have to leave their phones behind, leading to inconveniences.  

As per the report, the move comes after China’s increasing control over Hong Kong, where many global companies have their Asia-Pacific headquarters. 

While Deloitte, KPMG, McKinsey declined to comment, PwC said it doesn’t have a policy, and EY said it was not aware of such restrictions for Hong Kong trips, the report stated. 

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s exports rose last month for the first time in more than a year as trade with China improved, reported Bloomberg. This has provided a much-needed optimism for Hong Kong’s economic outlook. 

Overseas shipments grew 1.4 per cent in October, while imports grew 2.6 per cent from a year earlier. Overseas shipments grew to HK$379.9 billion, while imports grew HK$405.6 billion, with trade deficit amounting to HK$25.8 billion.

Shipments to China expanded 5.6 per cent, while those to India, Vietnam, and Thailand grew by double digits. 

Also read: Goldman Sachs upgrades India shares, downgrades Hong Kong-based China stocks. Here's why

Published on: Nov 28, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement