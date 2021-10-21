Demand for decorators, caterers, event managers shoots up amid festive season: Just Dial

According to Just Dial, demand for decorators jumped by 141%, DJs 113%, caterers 82%, and event managers by 33%. Tier-II cities witnessed robust growth during Navratri and Durga Puja, while the growth in demand for decorators and DJs in Tier-II cities is almost at par with Tier-I cities.

After the last year’s muted celebrations due to Covid-19, this year’s demand picked up right from the Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations and is expected to stay robust during the entire festive season till Diwali.

Although Tier-I cities witnessed a drop in searches for caterers, demand for other services remained robust. Just Dial analysed search trends across India’s 1,000 towns and cities.

Kolkata, Patna, and Asansol were India’s top-3 cities with maximum demand. Among Tier-I cities, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru saw most of the searches. Demand growth for decorators in Tier-I cities remained at par with Tier-II.

Most of the demand for decorators came from Tier-II cities in eastern India. Patna had a 3X growth in demand for decorators, while both Asansol and Durgapur saw healthy growth rate. Cities like Guwahati, Siliguri, Ranchi, Coimbatore, Bhopal, Varanasi, and Dhanbad completed the top-10 list with most demand.

For event managers, India saw a YOY rise in demand by 33 per cent, with Tier-I cities witnessing significantly higher rise as compared to Tier-II. Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad were the top-3 cities with maximum demand across Tier-1 cities.

Jaipur had the highest demand for event managers followed by Surat and Ludhiana among Tier-II cities. Other cities such as Chandigarh, Bhopal, Lucknow, Patna, Indore, Vadodara, and Kanpur completed the leading 10 cities with maximum demand for event managers.

Furthermore, demand for caterers saw a significant rise across Tier-II cities compared to Tier-I. Trivandrum, a Tier-II city, saw the maximum demand, while Tier-III cities Kangra, and Saharanpur were second and third respectively across the country. Demand for DJs in Tier-II cities was also at par with that from Tier-I cities.

The top-10 Tier-II cities that witnessed maximum demand for DJs were Jaipur, Surat, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Lucknow, Patna, Indore, Vadodara, and Kanpur. Among Tier-I cities, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad were the top-3 cities with most of the demand followed by Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Kolkata.