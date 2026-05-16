Why blockchain and AI are becoming essential for secure digital payments

As India’s digital payment ecosystem expands rapidly, the focus is shifting beyond convenience and speed toward security, trust and intelligent risk management. From UPI transactions and online commerce to large-value transfers and cross-border payments, experts say the next phase of digital finance will increasingly rely on a combination of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to build safer payment systems.

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India’s digital infrastructure has already transformed the way people transact. But as transaction volumes rise and fraud techniques become more sophisticated, technology leaders believe future payment ecosystems will need stronger safeguards.

Digital evolution

Saket Newaskar, Head of AI Transformation at Expleo, said the country is entering a new stage of digital evolution where AI is becoming deeply integrated into decision-making systems.

"India's first digital waves were largely about inclusion and scale; getting millions online through Aadhaar, UPI, and digital public infrastructure. The next wave of digital transformation is where AI is becoming the operating layer across industries," he said.

Secure digital ecosystems

The shift comes at a time when policymakers and technology companies are increasingly discussing sovereign AI capabilities and secure digital ecosystems. According to Newaskar, trust will remain central as intelligent systems become embedded into everyday processes.

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"AI Assurance is what ensures our digital ecosystems remain ethically grounded, cryptographically secure, and technologically independent. Because innovation only works if people can trust the systems behind it," he added.

While AI focuses on intelligence and predictive capabilities, blockchain is increasingly being viewed as a foundational layer for transaction security.

Digital payment adoption

Digital payment adoption has expanded from everyday purchases to high-value transactions such as rent payments, investments and business transfers. As usage broadens, payment systems are under greater pressure to identify fraud, protect identities and maintain transparency.

Sarika Shetty, Co-Founder and CEO of RentenPe, said evolving payment behaviour requires stronger digital infrastructure.

"Digital transactions have become a significant part of our lives... however, this has also enhanced the requirement of smarter and more secure payment infrastructure," she said.

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Blockchain technology

Blockchain technology creates decentralised and tamper-resistant transaction records, making manipulation significantly harder. AI, meanwhile, works continuously in the background by analysing transaction patterns and identifying irregular activity.

Shetty noted that the combination of these technologies is reshaping digital finance by reducing settlement delays, preventing identity fraud and strengthening regulatory compliance.

The practical impact of this combination is already becoming visible across banking and fintech systems.

Sathvik Vishwanath, Co-Founder and CEO of Unocoin, pointed out that speed alone is no longer the defining factor in digital payments.

"The real test of digital payments is not speed — it is trust," he said.

Explaining how these technologies operate together, Vishwanath described blockchain as a system that improves transparency in transactions, while AI functions as a real-time monitoring layer capable of identifying suspicious behaviour.

"Blockchain creates trust in the system, while AI creates intelligence within it," he said.

As India moves further toward a digital and increasingly cashless economy, experts believe AI and blockchain will become less of an added feature and more of an essential layer underpinning secure financial transactions.