No POSH complaints found: TCS orders external probe into Nashik row

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on April 17 said it has initiated a formal independent investigation into the incident at its Nashik facility, appointing external experts and setting up a board-level oversight committee to ensure transparency and credibility in the process.

In a statement, TCS CEO and MD K Krithivasan said the company has engaged teams from Deloitte and law firm Trilegal as independent counsel to support the internal probe being led by Executive Director, President and Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian.

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“The findings of the internal investigation will be presented to the oversight committee for review and implementation of any recommendations,” the company said.

The oversight committee will be chaired by independent director Keki Mistry.

Addressing what it described as inaccuracies in media reports, TCS clarified that Nida Khan, whose name has been widely cited as an HR manager, did not hold such a role within the company.

“She served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities or recruitment functions,” the statement said.

The company also pushed back against reports suggesting that its Nashik unit had been shut down.

“Our unit in Nashik continues to operate and serve our clients. Reports about the unit being shut down are absolutely untrue,” it said.

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On the allegations of misconduct, TCS said a preliminary review of internal systems and records linked to the Nashik facility has not revealed any complaints filed through its ethics or POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) channels.

“While detailed reviews are still underway, a preliminary review… indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged,” the company said.

TCS reiterated its “zero tolerance” policy towards coercion or misconduct and said it remains committed to employee safety and workplace dignity.

The company added that it is cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies to ensure the matter is investigated “thoroughly, transparently and brought to a rightful conclusion.”