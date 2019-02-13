DGCA monitoring Jet Airways' flight schedule every 15 days, says official

Aviation regulator DGCA is reviewing every 15 days the schedule of flights to be operated by crisis-hit Jet Airways, according to a senior official.

The full service airline is grappling with acute financial problems and had to ground some of its aircraft due to non-payment of lease rentals as well as other operational reasons.

Jet Airways, which has been flying for over 25 years, is working with lenders to restructure its debt as well as raise fresh funds.

A senior official said the DGCA is reviewing the schedule of flights of Jet Airways every 15 days in order to ensure that there are no sudden flight disruptions due to grounding of aircraft.

Besides, the watchdog is keeping a watch on various other aspects of the airline as per regulations, the official added.

When contacted, a Jet Airways spokesperson said the airline's base schedule for Winter 2018 has been approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"Like all airlines, Jet Airways is voluntarily keeping the regulator and airport operators informed of any network/ schedule changes and we are in constant dialogue with the DGCA," the spokesperson said in a statement.

On Sunday, the airline cancelled a few flights due to operational reasons.

Earlier this month, Jet Airways said four of its aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of lease rentals.

Jet Airways group has a fleet of 124 planes, including Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus A330-200/300 and ATR 72-500/600s.