Dhirubhai Ambani death anniversary: Tina Ambani remembers 'true visionary', says he was 'far ahead of his time'

July 6, 2023 marks the 21st death anniversary of Dhirubhai Ambani, one the biggest tycoons in India, who founded the Reliance Industries empire. On his death anniversary, Tina Ambani, Chairperson of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute took to Twitter to remember her father-in-law and called him a 'true visionary'.

In her post, she also said that Dhirubhai Ambani's ideas were ahead of its time. "Dhirubhai Ambani did yesterday what the rest of India is doing today. Far ahead of his time in so many ways, a true visionary," she said.

The 66-year-old businesswoman, also said that her father-in-law, a Padma-Vibhushan awardee, encouraged everyone at home to think out of the box. "At home, he encouraged each of us to think out of the box, be the best version of ourselves and dedicate ourself to self-actualization. We miss you every day Pappa. And we try to apply your infinite wisdom to our own lives," she added.

Acclaimed as the top businessman of the 20th century and lauded for his innovative genius, Dhirubhai Ambani transformed Reliance Industries from a textile trading firm to a diversified conglomerate. He was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan – India's second highest civilian honour – in 2016, for his ‘exceptional and distinguished’ service to trade and industry. On July 6, 2002, Dhirubhai Ambani passed away after suffering a major stroke.

Earlier, Dhirubhai's elder daughter-in-law Nita Ambani also remembered her "most inspiring guru" Dhirubhai Ambani on the first day of 'Parampara - A Guru Purnima Special' at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

"On the 6th of July, it will be Pappa’s 21st death anniversary. He continues to live on, not only in our hearts but in the hearts of millions of Indians. Today, with the deepest respect and affection, we pay our homage and shraddhanjali to Pappa..," she said at the event.

"Pappa's zest for life and vision have been an inspiration for Mukesh and me, for all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, for the entire Reliance family and also for the youth of our nation in whom Pappa always had the greatest belief and faith. Pappa left a void that can never be filled, but his indomitable spirit continues to guide and inspire us in all that we do," the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation stated.

During her speech, she also recalled how each day she would sit with Dhirubhai at 7:30 pm to discuss various topics ranging from agriculture to the stock market to the political climate in Argentina in those days.

Recalling that while it was "overwhelming" for her as a young bride at that time, but now she looks back at it as the hour of learning and motivation. "He broadened my horizons, taught me that nothing is impossible if you chase your dreams with discipline and hard work, and showed me the value of respecting and nurturing relationships," she said.

