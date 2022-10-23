Diwali shopping in metaverse! How to enter and shop on Flipkart's Flipverse  

With Diwali around the corner, everyone is busy with shopping but what if we told you this festive season you could shop right from the metaverse!



That's right, the e-commerce platform Flipkart has launched Flipverse, a metaverse shopping experience for android users. And this is how you can get started.



How to enter the Flipverse



1. Open Firedrops by Flipkart on your desktop or laptop and then click 'Enter Flipverse'.

2. Scan the QR code that you see with mobile phone.

3. This would open the FireDrops app.

4. Select Flipverse and then select a username and an avatar for yourself

5. You have entered the Flipverse.



Brands available in the Flipverse



Flipkart has tied up with several brands for this web3 shopping experience. Shoppers can buy shoes and other sportswear from Puma, wearables from Noise, beauty products from Nivea, bags from Lavie, and even two-wheelers from TVs.



Other brands showcasing their products are Campus, VIP, Himalaya, Ajmal Perfumes, Butterfly India, and Tokyo Talkies.



Flipkart's future plans for the Flipverse

When Business Today reached out to Flipkart with detailed queries about the future plans of Flipverse, the company responded by saying that they are eager to roll out Flipverse on a full scale.



Naren Ravula, VP and Head- Product Strategy and Deployment of Flipkart Labs told Business Today, "Our aim is to have millions of users experience Flipverse and improve their shopping experiences in a virtual and immersive setting. We are eager to explore the rollout of Flipverse on full scale."



He further added, "We are committed to the growth of the e-commerce ecosystem in India and Web 3.0 leverages the best of the latest technology like blockchain for real-world use cases that can digitally transform businesses like ours. Some of the use-cases like immersive commerce, NFT-related use-cases, and more are very promising."



Reviewing the Flipverse

In terms of user experience and overall performance, we felt like the product could improve a little more.

For starters, Flipverse is only compatible with Android cell phones, so iPhone users will have to skip this metaverse shopping experience.



Moreover, it takes a considerable amount of time to load on mobile phones, in a way hampering the overall user experience.

The whole metaverse experience is not very immersive either, and if you promise us a metaverse, we expect it to be a lot more immersive.



In conclusion, after exploring the Flipverse, we have concluded that it is a decent experiment, but needs many upgrades to be of the likes of metaverse shopping experiences offered by Gucci, Coca-Cola, or Zara.



Flipverse was opened for everyone from October 16 and would wrap up by October 23.