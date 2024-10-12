DMart Q2 results: Avenue Supermarts Ltd reports 5.77% hike in consolidated net profit at Rs 659.58 crore

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which operates DMart, reported a 5.77 percent hike in consolidated net profit for the July to September quarter at Rs 659.58 crore compared to Rs 623.56 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

The company also reported a growth of 14.4 percent in revenue at Rs 14,444.50 crore in Q2FY25 up from Rs 12,624.37 crore in the previous year.

According to the consolidated financial report submitted to the exchanges on October 12, DMart’s earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in Q2FY25 stood at Rs 1,094 crore, compared to Rs 1,005 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. EBITDA margin stood at 7.6 percent in Q2FY25 compared to 8 percent in Q2FY24.

Its basic Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2FY25 stood at Rs 10.14 compared to Rs 9.58 for Q2FY24.

On H1FY25 basis, Avenue Supermarts's total revenue stood at Rs 28,514 crore compared to Rs 24,490 crore in the same period last year. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in H1FY25 stood at Rs.2,315 crore compared to Rs 2,040 crore during H1FY24. EBITDA margin stood at 8.1 percent in H1FY25 compared to 8.3 percent in H1FY24.

On H1FY25 basis, consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,433 crore compared to Rs 1,282 crore in H1FY24, while PAT margin stood at 5.0 percent in H1FY25 compared to 5.2 percent in H1FY24.

Basic Earnings per share (EPS) for H1FY25 stood at Rs 22.03 compared to Rs 19.72 for H1FY24.

The company opened its first store in Mumbai, Maharashtra in 2002. As of June 30, 2024, the company had 371 operating stores with Retail Business Area of 15.40 million sq ft across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Daman.